BUZZ-COMMENT-Eventually EUR/USD traders will panic and sell

May 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traders have consistently bet on the pair to rise since it slumped after taper talk emerged last year. At some stage they will panic and sell - and when they do, EUR/USD will drop quickly and probably much further than anyone expects.

EUR/USD has fallen from 1.2266 to 1.0349, largely on talk from the Federal Reserve policymakers who are now putting their words into action with big interest rate hikes and a reduction of the balance sheet.

With the ECB yet to end asset purchases and eurozone rates still negative, pressure on EUR/USD will grow. The break point for bullish traders is likely the 2017 low at 1.0340.

If not, then parity is a highly emotive level that is certain to excite. With few options existing below 1.0000 and the most bearish economists polled by Reuters in May seeing 1.0200 in 12 months time, a small drop from EUR/USD's current level will surprise most people.

Surprises usually result in big moves. Should EUR/USD drop below 1.0072 it could drop to the record low at 0.8228.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD, bets and volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3a3JqwN

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.