BUZZ-COMMENT-Events in China blow yuan bulls off course

March 14 (Reuters) - CNY bulls have been dealt a blow by events in China, days after the yuan's trade-weighted index hit an all-time high as investors eyed Chinese assets as a potential safe harbour from the Ukraine crisis.

The yuan fell to a one-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, with 6.3655 marking the USD/CNY high. The yuan's losses were influenced by the People's Bank of China setting its daily USD/CNY midpoint rate at a much higher than expected level, and steep Chinese and Hong Kong equity losses.

The SSEC closed down 2.6% -- its steepest daily drop since July 2020, as COVID-19 cases rose in China, with the Hang Seng plunging 5% to a six-year low.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials say U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia with its war in Ukraine when he meets China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday.

