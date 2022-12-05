BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro's strong bias to rise against yen in December

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The euro could make gains against the Japanese yen this month, something it has done in 17 of the past 22 Decembers, or 77% of the time. EUR/JPY has risen in every December since 2019, highlighting a seemingly in-built structural upside bias.

While seasonality trends should not be considered in isolation, when combined with other factors they can be a useful tool.

EUR/USD hit over five-month highs on Monday as improved sentiment caused by Chinese cities easing some COVID-related restrictions helped investors justify continuing their shift away from the greenback. December is usually a perfect month to buy EUR/USD, that could help drive EUR/JPY higher.

Scope for a EUR/JPY retest of last week's 144.97 peak is growing, a break above which would increase the odds of the cross ending December in positive territory.

Only a EUR/JPY break under the major 140.53 Fibo - a 50% retrace of the 132.68 to 148.38 (May to October) EBS rise, would shift the overall bias back to the downside.

