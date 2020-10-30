US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro's negative reaction to ECB is ominous

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Trader reaction to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday highlights the underlying weakness of the euro, increasing the odds of a steeper EUR/USD drop through 1.1600, a level that hasn't been seen since July.

The euro was near a four-week low against the dollar on Friday, after the ECB signalled further monetary easing by the end of the year .

Thursday saw EUR/USD register the biggest one-day drop in over a month to close below the daily cloud, which currently spans 1.1692-1.1785. That has increased the likelihood of a fall to the 1.1591 Fibonacci level, a 50% retrace of the 1.1169 to 1.2014 (June to September) rise. Meanwhile, the daily cloud is now acting as resistance and should limit any short-term recovery attempts.

Those long EUR/USD will hope dollar's gains are cut short by the outcome of the U.S. election .

Daily Ichimoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ed7hIG

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

