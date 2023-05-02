BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro's bullish cycle versus yen looks set to extend

May 2 (Reuters) - The yen continued its steep descent on Tuesday, reaching a 15-year low to the euro, as the implications of a steadfastly dovish Bank of Japan continued to reverberate days after its latest policy decision.

The BOJ kept interest rates ultra-low on Friday. The European Central Bank will almost certainly add 25 basis points to its deposit rate on May 4 and then take it to 3.50% or higher in June. Monetary policy in the euro zone and Japan looks set to diverge even further.

EUR/JPY's 14-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure. There is scope for a probe and break above the major 152.07 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 167.97 to 94.12 (2008 to 2012) EBS drop. Sustained EUR/JPY trading above the 152.07 Fibo would likely see a much bigger extension to test psychological levels at 153, 154 and 155.

For more click on FXBUZ

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Gmc1Ld

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.