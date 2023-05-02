News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro's bullish cycle versus yen looks set to extend

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - The yen continued its steep descent on Tuesday, reaching a 15-year low to the euro, as the implications of a steadfastly dovish Bank of Japan continued to reverberate days after its latest policy decision.

The BOJ kept interest rates ultra-low on Friday. The European Central Bank will almost certainly add 25 basis points to its deposit rate on May 4 and then take it to 3.50% or higher in June. Monetary policy in the euro zone and Japan looks set to diverge even further.

EUR/JPY's 14-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure. There is scope for a probe and break above the major 152.07 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 167.97 to 94.12 (2008 to 2012) EBS drop. Sustained EUR/JPY trading above the 152.07 Fibo would likely see a much bigger extension to test psychological levels at 153, 154 and 155.

For more click on FXBUZ

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Gmc1Ld

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.