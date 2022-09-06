US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Europe econ woes overshadow ECB expectations, leaving Fed in charge

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

EUR/USD is sliding toward the December 2002 low, a break of which could accelerate losses as investors' fears of a deep euro zone recession have trumped ECB rate-hike expectations, leaving views about the Fed to drive the market.

A Reuters poll showed investors expected the ECB to hike by 75 bps at the bank's Thursday meeting , which helped lift German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR off the session low.

But the impacts from rate-hike expectations are being tempered by economic downturn fears in the face of Europe's worsening energy crisis , even as ISM data suggested the U.S. may avoid recession, keeping the Fed on an aggressive tightening path.

U.S. Treasury 2-year yields US2YT=RR rallied away from the 10-day moving average, increasing the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as spreads US2DE2=RR widened, pressuring EUR/USD lower.

Technicals highlight EUR/USD downside risks, with the 10-DMA constraining rallies while daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum remains.

A test and break of the December 2020 low seems likely, which could lead to a quick test of major support near 0.9600.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

