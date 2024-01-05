BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro zone CPI supports cautious ECB stance

Jan 5 (Reuters) - In line with the European Central Bank staff projections, euro zone inflation for December ticked higher, largely in part due to base effects. Meanwhile, further improvements were made in core inflation.

With the headline figure rising to 2.9% for December, the Q4 average settled at 2.7%, slightly below the ECB’s 2.8% estimate. Core inflation remained subdued with the 3.4% figure dragging the Q4 average to 3.7% versus the ECB’s forecast of 3.8%. Consequently, the data leans against the view of imminent ECB rate cuts as markets continue to pare easing bets. A March cut is now priced at roughly a 50% probability 0#ECBWATCH.

While the unwind of the dovish exuberance has been more global in nature, a pushback in the Q1 rate cut view does match the ECB’s more cautious stance - particularly as policymakers are prepared to wait and see whether a larger base effect-led rebound in inflation is realised.

The data does little for the euro in the near-term given that the recent weakness has been primarily dictated by the price action in the dollar. So far, 1.0890-1.0900 has limited further downside, but the key pivot for the pair is situated at 1.0847, which marks the 200-day MA. Failure to hold risks a deeper retracement to 1.07.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

