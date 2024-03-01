BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro zone CPI fails to move needle for ECB rate outlook

Mar 1 (Reuters) - A slight topside surprise in the February euro zone inflation figures in which the headline rate slowed to 2.6%, above forecasts of 2.5%, and the core reading fell to 3.1% versus 2.9% expected. Meanwhile, the closely watched services CPI fell 0.1ppt to 3.9%. Overall, the data does not move the needle for the European Central Bank’s rate outlook.

While slightly hawkish relative to expectations, the disinflation trend remains intact and thus the kneejerk move higher in EUR/USD had been quickly retraced. As previously noted, there is a limit to how much more the rates market can reprice in the hawkish direction, which in turn would imply there is a cap for EUR/USD.

What’s more, the disinflation trend also means that monetary policy is getting tighter when taking into account the real rates argument. A simple way to look at real rates is to compare the policy rate (4%) with the annual inflation rate (2.6%). As shown in the chart below, the real rate has risen to 1.4% from 1.2%.

Currently, markets continue to price in the first rate cut in June with 90bps of easing seen for the whole of 2024 0#ECBWATCH.

For more click on FXBUZ

ez cpi vs poliy rate https://tmsnrt.rs/42W5fG9

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.