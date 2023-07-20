BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro wants to know what ECB will do in September

July 20 (Reuters) - With a quarter-point interest rate rise from the European Central Bank fully expected next week, the euro's focus will be on ECB clues as to the likelihood of another hike in September.

The single currency could add to its recent gains if it looks like the ECB will raise rates again on Sept. 14, or weaken if the central bank appears set to keep rates on hold at its next-but-one meeting.

A Reuters poll of 75 economists published on Thursday highlights how September's decision is currently seen on a knife edge: 40 expect the ECB to hike, while the other 35 forecast no change.

EUR/USD scaled a 17-month EBS high of 1.1276 on Tuesday, before dropping on a dovish steer from ECB hawk Klaas Knot, who said a hike beyond July "would at most be a possibility, but by no means a certainty".

