BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro under pressure, but patience may reward

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The euro came under pressure early in Asia Monday as the Ukraine crisis escalated over the weekend. EUR/USD fell 1.33% to a 1.1121 low initially, and was last down 0.7% at 1.1193. Fundamentals suggest further euro losses in the long term, but the charts support selling strength rather than downside breaks.

While risk appetite proved resilient at the end of last week, the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated as President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear-armed forces on high alert , while Western allies decided to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system .

As volatile geopolitics dominates at present, the turbulence and disruption to the European economy of the sanctions, expected refugees and soaring energy costs can only be broadly estimated. Certainly the impact will be far greater than on the U.S. economy, capping EUR/USD.

Current events will reinforce the European Central Bank's cautious approach to fighting inflationary pressures, while the CME FedWatch tool prices a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate hike on March 16 at 97.3%.

The daily EUR/USD chart suggests a strategy of selling topside failures ahead of 1.1300 rather than downside breaks. Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages conflict, which suggests consolidation, rather than a trending move.

Last week's 1.1106 2022 base and 1.1040, 76.4% of the 2020-2021 rise, are initial support, while 1.1300, 50% of the February fall and the falling 10-DMA, is pivotal resistance.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

