BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro trends north, with room to run as EU delivers

The euro hit fresh 2020 highs on Wednesday and now targets its January 2019 top after European Union leaders agreed on a massive pandemic recovery fund, taking a big step towards European unity following Brexit and a wave of euroscepticism [nL3N2ES2HF] [nL5N2ES2N0].

As always with a major deal, there is devil in the details. The leaders of Hungary and Poland are selling the agreement as a victory as it does not include a mechanism for tying payouts to democratic norms . Climate advocates are worried about cuts to key programmes and insufficient rules to ensure cash earmarked for green investments does not support polluting investments .

Yet the euro closed up 0.7% on the day and is up 1% on the week. CFTC data last week showed the market was long euros as of July 14 , but Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning Tracker had the euro at neutral levels on July 20, so positioning is not a barrier to further gains.

The technical setup is positive after last week's close above 1.1369, 38.2% of the 2018-2020 drop . Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages all climb, which is a bullish scenario. The next stop is the 1.1570 2019 peak; only a close below the 1.1406 10 DMA would undermine the topside bias.

