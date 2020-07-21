BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro trends north, with room to run as EU delivers

July 22 (Reuters) - The euro hit fresh 2020 highs on Wednesday and now targets its January 2019 top after European Union leaders agreed on a massive pandemic recovery fund, taking a big step towards European unity following Brexit and a wave of euroscepticism .

As always with a major deal, there is devil in the details. The leaders of Hungary and Poland are selling the agreement as a victory as it does not include a mechanism for tying payouts to democratic norms . Climate advocates are worried about cuts to key programmes and insufficient rules to ensure cash earmarked for green investments does not support polluting investments .

Yet the euro closed up 0.7% on the day and is up 1% on the week. CFTC data last week showed the market was long euros as of July 14 , but Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning Tracker had the euro at neutral levels on July 20, so positioning is not a barrier to further gains.

The technical setup is positive after last week's close above 1.1369, 38.2% of the 2018-2020 drop . Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages all climb, which is a bullish scenario. The next stop is the 1.1570 2019 peak; only a close below the 1.1406 10 DMA would undermine the topside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur jul 22https://tmsnrt.rs/30wIusE

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.