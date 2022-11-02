BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro to climb against yen in November, as usual

Nov 2 (Reuters) - History shows that the euro usually climbs against the Japanese yen in November, this trend will likely continue this year.

A study of EUR/JPY's seasonal performance for each November since 2000 shows it has posted a positive return in 15 of the last 22 years, highlighting a bullish bias. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecasts last week but maintained ultra-low interest rates, remaining a dovish outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy. By contrast the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the third meeting in a row and signalled an intention to fight record-high inflation.

The medium-term technical outlook is bullish. EUR/JPY's 14-week momentum reading remains positive, reinforcing the overall scope for a probe of the 2014 149.79 (EBS) peak and 150.00 psychological level just above.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

