BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro targets major chart level as its uptrend strengthens

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The euro is set for a third consecutive monthly gain as it tightens its grip on a broadly softer dollar and the technical picture suggests big chart points could be tested before the year is out.

A 1.0737 high from Dec. 15 (EBS) and weekly Ichimoku cloud base at 1.1129 provide bull targets and a 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1040 could be a major turning point.

It hasn't been all plain sailing and EUR/USD suffered a setback on Dec. 15 after the European Central Bank raised interest rates and signalled it was far from finished, adding to fears about the potential damage to the global economy and sending investors towards the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD bulls were stopped in their tracks at 1.0737 on the EBS, just ahead of the major 1.0744 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of 1.1495-0.9528 2022 drop.

However, loss consolidation above 1.0575 has led to a pick-up in EUR/USD and there is potential for further gains within a thin seasonal market.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3BTGkH1

EUR/USD monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hEgxM9

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.