US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro targets major chart level as its uptrend strengthens

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

December 22, 2022 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The euro is set for a third consecutive monthly gain as it tightens its grip on a broadly softer dollar and the technical picture suggests big chart points could be tested before the year is out.

A 1.0737 high from Dec. 15 (EBS) and weekly Ichimoku cloud base at 1.1129 provide bull targets and a 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1040 could be a major turning point.

It hasn't been all plain sailing and EUR/USD suffered a setback on Dec. 15 after the European Central Bank raised interest rates and signalled it was far from finished, adding to fears about the potential damage to the global economy and sending investors towards the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD bulls were stopped in their tracks at 1.0737 on the EBS, just ahead of the major 1.0744 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of 1.1495-0.9528 2022 drop.

However, loss consolidation above 1.0575 has led to a pick-up in EUR/USD and there is potential for further gains within a thin seasonal market.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3BTGkH1

EUR/USD monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hEgxM9

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.