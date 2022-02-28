BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro taken to brink vs haven yen and Swiss Franc

Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF both held just above crucial long-term support on Monday, as economic risks posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine weakened the euro, while haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc strengthened on risk-off repatriation flows.

Monday's announcement that Switzerland was joining other Western countries and allies in sanctions against Russia added pressure to EUR/CHF. It sits just above the 50% Fibo of the recovery from the 2015 collapse low to the 2018 high, at 1.0252, by the April 2015's post-SNB intervention swing low at 1.02355 on EBS.

The utter lack of chart support below those levels could provide added motivation for the SNB to maintain its efforts to prevent the franc from surging further.

EUR/JPY was down 0.6%, but this month's risk-off dips have found support at 127.91 by the weekly cloud base at 127.88 and the 21-month moving average at 128.07.

Holding above those supports looks crucial after last year's 134.12 pandemic recovery peak was rejected by the 61.8% Fibo of the 2014-16 plunge at 134.32. A monthly close below the 21-MMA could eventually target the lower 21-month Bolli, last at 121.45.

