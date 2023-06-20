BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro stalls, German PPI pushes back against ECB hawks

June 20 (Reuters) - Topside momentum in the euro is stalling as lower than expected German PPI figures push back against the rhetoric from European Central Bank hawks. The current debate on the ECB committee is whether the bank should continue hiking beyond July. According to money market pricing, the probability of a rate hike in September is at 52% 0#ECBWATCH.

On Monday, ECB’s Isabel Schnabel – seen among the most hawkish – said the bank needs to err on the side of doing too much rather than too little, adding that this would insure against policy mistakes. This view was also in line with ECB’s Peter Kazimir, who said stopping rate hikes too soon was a much more significant risk than overtightening. Still, while Kazimir said there was a need to tighten in July he signalled that a September hike was much more data-dependent.

With German PPI showing the smallest year-on-year increase at 1% since January 2021, the data favours the ECB doves who are much more cautious in signalling a September hike. In turn, this may allow for the euro to drift back towards 1.0880-1.0900, particularly as risk sentiment sours.

