BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro question: Is EU joint debt plan a 'one-off'?

March 26 (Reuters) - Germany has been called the glue that holds the euro zone together, so German views about all things European are of crucial importance for the single currency.

On Thursday, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union's joint debt plan must remain a "one-off" instrument.

The question of whether the EU should take on joint debt for other tasks in the future is likely to be debated in Germany ahead of the federal election in September. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate to become the next chancellor, has hinted that he does not view the EU recovery plan as a 'one-off' event.

The EU joint debt plan was agreed last summer -- with October's record-breaking SURE bond issues to kick it off helping lift the euro.

EUR/USD hit a 19-week EBS low of 1.1762 Thursday, as the EU's coronavirus woes weighed on the euro.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

