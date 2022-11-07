BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro poised to break higher on a close above 1.0100

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Volatility in markets often precedes a change in trend. For EUR/USD, in a solid downtrend since June 2021, a close above 1.0100 could trigger substantial gains.

The pair has fallen 18% since mid-2021, led by the Ukraine war's impact on the euro zone economy and increased U.S.-EZ yield differentials.

Central bank expectations have recently begun to shift, with the Federal Reserve now discussing smaller rate rises, though that may result in eventually higher yields.

The European Central Bank was slower to respond to inflationary pressures than the Fed, but is now focussed on the fight against rising prices. France's central bank chief believes the ECB must not stop rate hikes before core inflation peaks. Thus yield differentials may support EUR/USD.

The European economy is expected to fall into recessionthis winter as energy prices surge, but there are glimmers of hope as investor morale improved and German industrial output beat expectations on Monday.

Technically, EUR/USD faces major resistance just above parity, with the 21-week moving average at 1.0044 and the October high at 1.0093. Weekly charts show a bullish cross of the 5-WMA through the 10. Daily charts show 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages, plus Bollinger bands all heading higher.

A close above 1.0100 would open the door to a test of the 1.0457 falling 200-DMA, which has capped since June 2021.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

