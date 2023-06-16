BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro might fly high if Lufthansa sets precedent

March 16 (Reuters) - The euro may benefit if a reported sky-high wage increase offered by Lufthansa is mirrored by other firms in the single currency area, as this would pour oil on the euro zone inflation fire and pressure the European Central Bank to keep on raising rates beyond 4%.

Lufthansa has offered an 18.5% wage increase to its pilots, according to a Handelsblatt report Friday. That is three times the 6.1% level of euro zone inflation in May.

The euro jumped on Thursday after the ECB materially raised its 2023 and 2024 projections for "core" euro zone inflation, to 5.1% and 3% respectively, alongside its 25 basis point rate rise to 3.5%.

The ECB also upped its projections for headline euro zone inflation by 0.1% for this year, next year and 2025.

Bank including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas have raised their ECB terminal rate forecast to 4% in September, following the ECB's hawkish hike on Thursday.

