BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro might fly high if Lufthansa sets precedent

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 16, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - The euro may benefit if a reported sky-high wage increase offered by Lufthansa is mirrored by other firms in the single currency area, as this would pour oil on the euro zone inflation fire and pressure the European Central Bank to keep on raising rates beyond 4%.

Lufthansa has offered an 18.5% wage increase to its pilots, according to a Handelsblatt report Friday. That is three times the 6.1% level of euro zone inflation in May.

The euro jumped on Thursday after the ECB materially raised its 2023 and 2024 projections for "core" euro zone inflation, to 5.1% and 3% respectively, alongside its 25 basis point rate rise to 3.5%.

The ECB also upped its projections for headline euro zone inflation by 0.1% for this year, next year and 2025.

Bank including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas have raised their ECB terminal rate forecast to 4% in September, following the ECB's hawkish hike on Thursday.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/3Nvza1N

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

