BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro may ebb further unless ECB fights dovish tide

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Euro longs may find themselves deeper under water unless the European Central Bank and its President Christine Lagarde fight the dovish tide at its final monetary policy meeting of 2023 next week.

Weak German industrial orders data spurred another dovish shift in ECB rate expectations on Wednesday, with markets now close to pricing a cumulative 150 basis points of cuts to 2.5% in 2024.

The dismal German data came 24 hours after the euro was negatively impacted by a dovish shift from German ECB hawk Isabel Schnabel.

The euro was also hurt by a dovish steer from Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau late last week - hours before CFTC data showed the net EUR long position rose for a seventh consecutive week to 143,165 contracts in the week ended Nov. 28.

EUR/USD slid to a three-week EBS low of 1.0775 on the soft German industrial orders data, with EUR/CHF dropping to a six-and-a-half week EBS low of 0.9430 and EUR/GBP falling to a 13-week low of 0.9554.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

