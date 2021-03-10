BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro may be a 'sell the rumour, buy the fact' around ECB

March 11 (Reuters) - While the European Central Bank is not expected to make any policy changes at Thursday's meeting, markets have priced in some form of intervention to cap the recent rise in euro zone government bond yields, suggesting scope for a EUR/USD bounce if the ECB fails to deliver.

The central bank's commitment to keeping a lid on borrowing costs has been vague so far. Beyond saying they are committed to "maintaining favourable financing conditions", the ECB has not laid out any specific levels or conditions that will spur them to act .

Many analysts believe the ECB may front-load buying under their Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to help cap yields. But others think the statement will be similar to previous statements and President Christine Lagarde will try to talk down yields by emphasizing the central bank has plenty of tools and is prepared to use them.

Long-term yields in Europe and globally have eased slightly this week and this may dampen the ECB's sense of urgency toback words with action. That could disappoint EUR/USD bears who sold earlier in anticipation of a 'dovish' ECB event.

EUR/USD support is at the 200-day moving average at 1.1830, while resistance comes in at the 10 DMA at 1.1975. A break above 1.1980 would suggest a short-term bottom may be in place.

