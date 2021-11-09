BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro looks set for a big recovery against the dollar

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The euro could make a recovery against the U.S. dollar in coming days as the outlook improves and a potential base above a key technical level is being built.

EUR/USD held steady on Tuesday and most currency pairs were stuck as traders waited for U.S. inflation data later in the week and more speeches from central bank governors for some clues on the direction of interest rates . It recently found support well ahead of the 1.1493 Fibonacci level, a 50% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) rise, that has strengthened the outlook for EUR/USD.

There is growing scope for further gains to eventually retest the October 1.1692 peak. While 14-week momentum has been negative since mid-August, the reading has the potential to turn positive next week. Only a break and weekly close under the 1.1493 Fibonacci level will weaken EUR/USD substantially as we head into the turn of the year.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3n5wQS5

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.