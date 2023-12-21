News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro longs require close above 1.10 to fuel upside

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 21, 2023 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD dips are likely to remain supported after it made a brief foray above 1.10 following a 0.3ppt downward revision in Q3 U.S. GDP and core PCE prices, which overshadowed below-forecast jobless claims, as weakness in the dollar shows little signs of abating.

After multiple failures at 1.10, a daily close above would likely fuel further upside for bulls, particularly with a lack of key resistance until the high-1.10s.

Looking ahead, the catalyst for a close above 1.10 could stem from the upcoming Core PCE price index data where the consensus call is for a 0.2ppt drop to 3.3%. A downside surprise would likely keep the dovish fueled downtrend in the dollar intact, thus paving the way for a move towards 1.1050.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/48tHZ3E

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.