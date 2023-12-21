BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro longs require close above 1.10 to fuel upside

Dec 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD dips are likely to remain supported after it made a brief foray above 1.10 following a 0.3ppt downward revision in Q3 U.S. GDP and core PCE prices, which overshadowed below-forecast jobless claims, as weakness in the dollar shows little signs of abating.

After multiple failures at 1.10, a daily close above would likely fuel further upside for bulls, particularly with a lack of key resistance until the high-1.10s.

Looking ahead, the catalyst for a close above 1.10 could stem from the upcoming Core PCE price index data where the consensus call is for a 0.2ppt drop to 3.3%. A downside surprise would likely keep the dovish fueled downtrend in the dollar intact, thus paving the way for a move towards 1.1050.

