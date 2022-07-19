BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro likely to suffer at hands of ECB

By tapping the strong to support the weak while increasing the balance sheet which could potentially ease policy more than interest rates will tighten it, ECB policy may undermine the euro.

The euro has lost the long-term support with the zone's current account swinging to a substantial deficit this year.

With the Fed tightening aggressively while reducing its balance sheet EUR/USD could be hit harder than other EUR currency pairs.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cm2F5Z

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ILMfQC

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.