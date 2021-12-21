BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro headache looms if new Buba chief hits ECB wall

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The euro may underperform against other major currencies in 2022 if new Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel regularly finds himself in a minority at the European Central Bank, as per his predecessors.

German policymakers have often been in the hawkish minority at the ECB, with nearly half a dozen having left the Governing Council in the past decade or so after unsuccesfully opposing ultra-easy ECB monetary policy - Jens Weidmann being the latest.

High German inflation means it would be a big surprise if Nagel is anything other than hawkish after he succeeds Weidmann on Jan. 1. Germany's consumer prices rose by an annualized 6% in November, the highest rate since January 1997 (two years before the euro's launch).

Nagel will attend his first ECB monetary policy meeting on Feb. 3. Last week's ECB meeting was described as tense, with Weidmann among hawks who reportedly disagreed with the ECB's bond largesse and inflation outlook.

