BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro has strong bias to rise against yen in March

March 02, 2023 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - The euro could make gains against the Japanese yen this month, something it has done in March in 15 of the past 23 years, or 65% of the time. This highlights a seemingly in-built structural upside bias, especially as EUR/JPY has closed up in March in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

FX traders should be mindful that the Japanese yen is likely to be on the verge of a much bigger decline, as the Bank of Japan's current monetary policy looks set to persist. Though board member Hajime Takata said on Thursday that the BOJ must always stand ready to mitigate the side-effects of prolonged monetary easing, even as it maintains massive stimulus.

EUR/JPY's fourteen-month momentum remains positive, reinforcing the long-term bullish market structure. There is scope for much bigger gains to eventually retest the 2022 148.38 peak.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

