BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro has resumed its uptrend against yen after ABC correction

June 29 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY has found major support in the waning days of June, and has resumed its uptrend begun in May.

The euro rallied too far, too fast in early June, and gave up all its intra-month gains over the last two weeks. But the sell-off on rising risk aversion favoring the yen and selling of euros amid doubts about the EU's pandemic relief plan, now looks to have been a completed ABC correction down to the 200-day moving average, 50% Fibo of the May-June surge and weekly tenkan and kijun supports. Though the June 22 EBS-low at 119.31 marginally breached these key supports, a confirming weekly close below them wasn't made, creating a false break and fresh buying.

Prices also failed to close below the rising 30-day moving average and are now probing the rising 21-DMA at 121.15. A close above the 21-DMA would target the top of the B-wave, the June 16 and weekly high, at 122.08.

Of note, IMM specs remain substantially net long EUR/JPY, but far less than they were in 2017, so a test of 122.08 remains plausible, even if June's 124.43 peak looks to be a near-term stretch. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3g1e8Vc

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eLl6gJ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

