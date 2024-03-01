BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro has a bias to climb against yen in March

March 1 (Reuters) - The euro could make gains against the Japanese yen this month, something it has done in March in 15 of the past 24 years, or 63% of the time. This highlights a seemingly in-built structural upside bias.

Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

Bank of Japan's Hajime Takata this week said the central bank must consider overhauling its ultra-loose monetary policy, including an exit from negative interest rates and bond yield control. Regardless of when Japan exits negative rates, the interest rate differential between the European Central Bank and BOJ should limit the downside.

EUR/JPY looks set for an eventual break above February 163.72 peak in coming sessions, especially as fourteen-day momentum remains positive and the continued bullish alignment of the daily tenkan and kijun lines.

However a break and daily close under the 161.24 Fibo level, a 23.6% retrace of the 153.22 to 163.72 (December to February) EBS rise, would reduce the likelihood the cross closes in positive territory in March.

For more click on FXBUZ

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3P2JgaE

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/48AP0zt

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

