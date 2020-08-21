BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro faces doubts, key supports against yen post-PMIs

Aug 21 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY tumbled to key supports by June's 124.43 peak and other nearby significant props after euro zone August PMIs disappointed expectations , endangering massive long speculative positions.

After breaking an uptrend from late July lows, EUR/JPY is close to the uptrend line off May and July lows at 124.13 on EBS. Just above that trendline are the Aug. 10 swing low, the daily kijun and the 30-day moving average line at 124.35/34/24.

Daily RSIs show a massive overbought bearish divergence top pattern between the June and August peaks, and a break below the nearby supports could easily induce a 50% Fibo of the June-August rise at 123.03.

With IMM net spec EUR/JPY longs at the highest since March 2017, close to when it began its 137.15-114.43 slide to this year's pandemic low, a drop to the weekly tenkan at the 123.03 and the 50% Fibo appears plausible.

The recent rebound in euro zone COVID-19 cases may curtail the recovery, revealing the weak underlying economy and lack of EU relief funding until well into 2021. If U.S. PMIs are relatively firmer, EUR/USD and EUR/JPY selling will increase. For more click on FXBUZ

