BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro demand could grow in the New Year

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The euro is a major rival to the increasingly fragile U.S. dollar, and their competition could lead to further demand for the single currency in the coming year.

The euro's share of global reserves was steady at 20.3% in the second quarter, from 20% in the previous three months, International Monetary Fund data showed in September. Since the end of the second quarter, EUR/USD has gained 8.4%, meaning third-quarter IMF data release will be eagerly awaited to establish whether the euro's share of global reserves have increased.

Note, though, that it has a long way to go before it reaches the 2009 peak, when the euro's share of global reserves reached 28% .

If EUR/USD finishes above the major 1.2103 Fibonacci level this month, a retrace of the 1.2556 to 1.0636 (2018 to 2020) drop, that could fuel technical gains towards the 2018 1.2556 peak in the New Year.

The euro is trading near two-and-a-half-year highs against the dollar, a drag on exports and inflation, an issue highlighted by policymakers early this month .

