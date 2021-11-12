BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro could have rough time against the dollar into 2022

Nov 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD seems to be making a decisive technical move lower this week, which if confirmed could weaken spot into 2022. The fundamentals have turned against the euro and in favour of the U.S. dollar.

EUR/USD has dropped under the major 1.1493 Fibonacci level, a 50% retrace of the 1.0636 to 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) rise, and is on course to close the week below it. That would weaken spot further and put the 1.1290 Fibo - a 61.8% retrace of the same gains - at risk of a retest.

Investors have become increasingly bearish on the outlook for the single currency as the European Central Bank appears unlikely to change its extremely dovish policy settings in the near term against the backdrop of a slowing economy. .

Conversely, the U.S. dollar has growing scope to make much bigger gains into the turn of the year after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes .

