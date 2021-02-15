BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro bulls to remain frustrated, as range extends

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The euro's February rebound has stalled below 1.2150, 50% of the 2021 drop, for the last week and the current range trading may extend pending details of the U.S. coronavirus relief package, even if the longer-term bearish dollar consensus proves correct.

There are two major reasons behind the USD finding support at these neutral levels. The market still carries large long EUR/USD positions from 2020 and U.S. Treasury yields have been rising steadily in February. Benchmark 10-year yields closed at their highest levels since March on Friday after inflation expectations hit a six-year high , and have added another 5bps to 1.25% in Asia Tuesday.

There are so many variables surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and the vaccine's impact on the projected economic recovery that all forecasts are at best educated guesses as there is no modern precedent. Though longer-term optimism on a U.S.-led global economic recovery may prove correct, short-term issues are more balanced, suggesting further range trading.

Technically, EUR/USD daily moving averages and momentum studies show neutral signals. Range support lies at the Feb 5 low at 1.1952 and resistance around 1.2200, spanning 61.8% of the 2021 fall and the upper 21-day Bollinger band, a good indicator of an overbought market.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

