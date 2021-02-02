US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro bulls feel the heat as EUR/USD nears 1.20

Things could go from bad to worse for euro bulls if EUR/USD breaks below 1.2000, which might prompt more euro long positions to be ditched -- juicing the pair ever lower.

EUR/USD slid to a nine-week EBS low of 1.2026 on Tuesday, as the relatively slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the biggest euro zone countries continued to weigh on the euro. Bids ahead of 1.2050 had based EUR/USD losses a fortnight ago, last week and on Monday.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net EUR long position held by IMM speculators ticked up to a 14-week high in the week to Jan. 26, following a 14% increase in the fortnight before that.

In contrast to the raised net EUR long, the net JPY long position was cut to a six-week low in the week to Jan. 26, with the net GBP long almost halved and the net AUD long reduced to a tiny level.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

