BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro bulls eye Germany's Ifo for 9-week streak vs yen

Aug 24 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY firmed a touch on Monday but faced a potentially crucial Ifo German business report that could decide whether it makes a higher low for the ninth consecutive week.

Last week's low was 124.46 on EBS. Last week's lower high also ended the seven-week streak of higher peaks.

A below-forecast Ifo result would lend credence to last week's disappointing PMIs, giving reason to reduce positions for a market sitting on its biggest net spec long EUR/JPY at the IMM in over two-and-half years.

Friday's 124.46 low held important support from June's swing high, the Aug. 8 pullback low and the daily kijun.

Reinforcing those props are the 30-day moving average line and uptrend line from May, currently at 124.36/26.

Monday's 124.74-5.29 range by U.S. midday was comfortably below Friday's 125.545 high and the daily tenkan at 125.60.

Last week's pullback was enough to reset previously overbought and bearishly diverging daily RSIs back to neutral readings, but it may take decent Ifo news to convince specs there's still room for improvement -- that and a close above the tenkan.

