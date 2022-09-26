BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro beware, sterling's cold could be catching

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling was in trouble well ahead of the current budget fuelled mayhem and there could be worse to come. The euro is also at risk and EUR/GBP could highlight this as fundamentals and technicals lean on the single currency.

Germany's latest IFO numbers highlight the fragility of the eurozone economy and while the UK fiscal drama will have further negative implications for the pound there is potential for EUR/USD to copy sterling's fall.

EUR/USD on Friday recorded its second biggest daily drop this month which, coupled with bearish indications on the EUR/GBP daily chart, suggests the fundamentally challenged euro could have a rocky week.

EUR/GBP had at its Monday 0.9260 best gained 6.5% from last week's 0.8695 low to reach its highest level since September 2020. Today's low to high has given the cross its largest one-day bull range since March 2020.

However, the speed and magnitude of the move have, technically, shunted the euro deep into over bought territory and corrective risk is high. An Ichimoku cloud twist at 0.8509-0.8513 on Oct. 5 could begin to attract a heavy cross. Price action can appear to gravitate towards cloud twists.

EUR/GBP daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Sxh8f9

