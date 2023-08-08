News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Euro bears hope for windfall from Italy tax news

August 08, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Euro bears hope news of Italy's 40% windfall tax on banks for 2023 cements the current consensus view that the European Central Bank will leave interest rates unchanged next month, following nine consecutive hikes.

Italy's government says it plans to use proceeds from the windfall tax to help mortgage holders, after sharply higher interest rates yielded record profits for Italian banks.

The windfall tax surprise came a week after data showed Italy's gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter (Italy is the third largest euro zone economy).

Markets see a one in three chance of the ECB raising rates by 25 basis points to 4% on Sept. 14. 0#ECBWATCH

EUR/USD dropped to a 1.0962 EBS low as Italian bank shares tumbled on the windfall tax news.

Bear targets include 1.0913 (last Thursday's four-week low) and 1.0834 (July's EBS low).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

