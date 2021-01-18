BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR vulnerable at key levels, as the sands shift

The economic impact of the fight to contain COVID-19 while rolling out vaccines has changed the outlook for the euro zone, even as EUR/USD longs remain at elevated levels, leaving the single currency vulnerable.

European growth prospects have deteriorated, as lockdowns spread rapidly across the continent, while vaccination remains in its early stages . A Reuters poll on Monday showed economists have nearly halved their first-quarter EZ growth forecast to 0.6%, with the ECB's latest stimulus expected to have little impact . The Bundesbank believes the German economy, Europe's engine of growth, could suffer a "sizeable setback" if coronavirus curbs are extended .

The latest IMM data showed EUR/USD longs grew further last week despite the pair falling . Long EUR/USD was a conviction trade in late 2020, and such trades often reverse in Q1 of the following year.

EUR/USD has moved lower since Jan 7, and is poised above key support at 1.2063, 38.2% of the November-January rise.

Technically the daily charts have turned negative, with 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages trending lower. A sustained 1.2060 break would initially target 1.1975 and 1.1887, 50% and 61.8% of the November-January rise. A return to 1.1694, 38.2% of the 2020-2021 rise, is viable if longs fully unwind. A move back above the 1.2202 21 DMA would end the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

