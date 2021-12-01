BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's upward correction faces tough macro odds

Dec 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is up about 1.5% since hitting bottom last week but diverging policy paths between the Fed and ECB should force it lower after this technical correction runs its course.

EUR/USD was oversold when the burst of Omicron fears on Friday triggered an unwinding of long dollar carry trades, and the subsequent rebound has pushed it up near pivotal resistance in the form of the 38.2% Fibo of the October-November slide and the pivotal 21-day moving average at 1.1379/1.1388.

The macro argument for a rally and close above there looks dubious.

Chair Jerome Powell affirmed in congressional testimony this week that the Fed's top job now is to fight inflation with quicker accommodation removal , while the ECB is debating delaying a decision on ending emergency asset purchases .

Strong ADP and ISM have added to the body of numerous strong U.S. reports lately, bolstering the case for accelerated Fed normalization.

The main caveats to a lower EUR/USD scenario would be the potential for a Fed policy mistake or an Omicron-driven slowdown that doesn't exacerbate supply-chain-driven inflation.

Last week's 1.1186 lows by the July 2020's 1.1185 low left weekly RSIs at their most oversold since 2015. If the 21-DMA and 1.1379 Fibo are cleared, the 50% Fibo, daily kijun and weekly tenkan at 1.1439 offer excellent resistance, teamed with the 23.6% Fibo of the May-November downtrend.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

