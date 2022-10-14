BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632

Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings , with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low.

The Fed's aggressive tightening has also been underpinned by Thursday's core U.S. CPI, which hit a 40-year high , Friday's forecast-beating control group retail sales .

Rising Michigan sentiment and sharply higher inflation expectations added to expectations that the Fed will hike rates by 75bp for a fourth consecutive meeting on Nov. 2 and deliver a terminal rate near 5%.

The ECB is priced to increase rates by 235bp by end-2023, with a terminal rate at 3%, with energy supply still an issue due to the war in Ukraine even after euro zone efforts to stock up on natural gas for the winter.

The region on Friday posted a record trade deficit for August .

EUR/USD was supported earlier by UK-related risk-on flows that weighed on the haven dollar, but that relief rally now faces basic macro realities that weigh on EUR/USD.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

