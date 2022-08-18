BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's slide resumes but Fed expectations should temper it

Aug 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is back on the road to test its July lows after falling to a 16-session low on Thursday but persistent expectations that the Fed will begin cutting rates in 2023, while the ECB holds steady, will slow the downward progression.

EUR/USD completed consolidation of its drop from the Aug. 10 high, with the 10-day moving average set to cross bearishly below the 21-day moving average. Daily and monthly RSIs are falling and not diverging while a monthly inverted hammer candle has formed -- all of which suggests a test of July's monthly low at a minimum.

Signs of slowing U.S. economic growth could slow the descent, however, as investors resist the Fed's hawkish rhetoric by refusing to price in a higher terminal rate EDZ2 and risks of a reversal in recent Treasury yield rallies increase US2YT=RR.

Eurodollar and Euribor futures prices show investors expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in 2023 while the ECB remains steady.

Meanwhile, the dollar's yield advantage is eroding as German-U.S. 2-year spreads tighten sharply.

Ultimately, EUR/USD bears should reign but they may need to be patient in reaching their targets.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

