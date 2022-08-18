US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's slide resumes but Fed expectations should temper it

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

EUR/USD is back on the road to test its July lows after falling to a 16-session low on Thursday but persistent expectations that the Fed will begin cutting rates in 2023, while the ECB holds steady, will slow the downward progression.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is back on the road to test its July lows after falling to a 16-session low on Thursday but persistent expectations that the Fed will begin cutting rates in 2023, while the ECB holds steady, will slow the downward progression.

EUR/USD completed consolidation of its drop from the Aug. 10 high, with the 10-day moving average set to cross bearishly below the 21-day moving average. Daily and monthly RSIs are falling and not diverging while a monthly inverted hammer candle has formed -- all of which suggests a test of July's monthly low at a minimum.

Signs of slowing U.S. economic growth could slow the descent, however, as investors resist the Fed's hawkish rhetoric by refusing to price in a higher terminal rate EDZ2 and risks of a reversal in recent Treasury yield rallies increase US2YT=RR.

Eurodollar and Euribor futures prices show investors expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in 2023 while the ECB remains steady.

Meanwhile, the dollar's yield advantage is eroding as German-U.S. 2-year spreads tighten sharply.

Ultimately, EUR/USD bears should reign but they may need to be patient in reaching their targets.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ApG695

stirhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wBfm4n

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K14hyZ

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular