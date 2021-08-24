BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's shallow dip implies Fibos are targeted

Aug 24 (Reuters) - EUR/USD appears headed for a test of key Fibonacci retracements after surviving an overnight dip below the 10-day moving average on Tuesday with the help of continued improvement in risk appetite.

Equities ESv1 rallied to new all-time highs, oil LCOc1 climbed to a 6-session high and investors shunned the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD erased overnight losses, turned positive on the session and climbed to a 5-session high, reinforcing already bullish technical signals.

A daily bull hammer formed near the 10-DMA and daily RSI turned up again, indicating EUR/USD bulls have the advantage over the shorter-term and potential to test the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibos of the 1.2266-1.1664 decline at 1.186 and 1.1894, respectively.

Those Fibos align closely with daily highs from late-July and early-to-mid-August so they will be formidable resistance.

Monthly technical remain bearish as RSI is falling and July's monthly doji candle appears to have been only a pause in the longer-term downtrend.

The Fed's Jackson Hole event later this week could determine if the rally extends or reverses. Increase rhetoric on taper should be deemed hawkish and would put the recent EUR/USD rally in jeopardy.

