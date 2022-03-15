BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's relief rally aided by oil drop, but further rebound limited

March 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's relief rally from deeply oversold March lows has been bolstered by the sharp pullback in soaring energy prices, but those corrections now look roughly complete and the overall impact of the Ukraine crisis suggests the euro has more potential losses ahead.

Brent was nearing pre-invasion levels and Danish nat gas prices about half what they were at least week's record peak.

But, plunges in the March EU and German ZEW economic sentiment readings to -38.7 and -39.3 versus February's 48.6 and 54.3 highlight risks, crimping the rebound in bund yields as traders temper bets that ECB might raise its policy rate above zero by next year.

Treasury yields have also backed off with an extra nudge from weak Empire State data , leaving 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads nearly flat at -2.18%.

EUR/USD remains inside Friday's 1.0902-1043 EBS range and below Thursday's 1.11215 rebound high by January's low. Prices are working off oversold weekly and monthly RSIs, with dailies already back up near neutral.

Were the Fed or retail sales Wednesday to weigh on Treasury yields, fresh off their highest since 2019, the daily kijun and weekly tenkan at 1.11505 could be tested, but an eventual drop to 2020's 1.0636 lows remains likely.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

