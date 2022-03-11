BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's price action points to a bigger slump

March 11 (Reuters) - FX traders should be mindful that EUR/USD's price action points to a market that is on the verge of a much bigger slump in the days and weeks ahead. Uncertainty in Europe is another factor why the single currency is likely to fall.

EUR/USD made a huge recovery from 2022's 1.0806 low, printed on Monday, to trade above the 1.1069 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.1495 to 1.0806 2022 drop. But the market failed to maintain trading above the 1.1069 Fibo as the week draws to a close, setting up a classic bull-trap.

EUR/USD has scope to retest the recent the 2022 1.0806 low, a break below which could weaken the market structure even further. Fourteen-day momentum is still negative, reinforcing the underlying bearish bias.

The euro has struggled to hold its own as a hawkish turn from the European Central Bank was offset by growth risks emanating from the Ukraine crisis.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tN4YEi

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

