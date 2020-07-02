BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's post-payrolls retreat may be a buying opportunity
July 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD suffered a setback after the dollar strengthened in the wake of generally upbeat U.S. jobs data , but euro bulls will probably see this retreat as a buying opportunity on the way to new highs.
The U.S. payrolls and jobless claims reports briefly boosted U.S. Treasury yields and pressured fed funds futures prices FFQ1 lower, which pushed back negative rate expectations to August 2021.
EUR/USD probed below the 10-day moving average as it deepened its losses, though it retained a strong stable of support to foster continued consolidation as longs bide their time for a catalyst to break higher.
Euro zone inflation expectations continued their trend higher. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap EUIL5YF5Y=R broke higher from its recent consolidation phase and trades at a four-month high.
Tightening yield spreads provided EUR/USD longs additional comfort. Spreads between Germany DE10YT=RR and Italy IT10YT=RR broke above trend line resistance and were approaching June's monthly peak.
Options continued to reflect less downside fear. EUR/USD risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN showed vol premiums for calls over puts increasing.
Price action during euro positioning adjustments should give EUR/USD longs confidence. The latest CFTC stats showed net-long EUR positions increased to 2-year highs even as EUR/USD consolidated the March-June rally.
Even with Friday's losses, EUR/USD remained rangebound as it consolidated previous gains, with a break higher still likely, bringing with it possible tests near 1.1500 and 1.1630. For more click on FXBUZ
eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZsLJRm
eur/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iirw9r
eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dV80MP
dem/itlhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gfobpy
(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
