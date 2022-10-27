US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's post-ECB fall may be a buying opportunity

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Thursday, sliding below the daily cloud base after the ECB hiked 75bp as expected but the dip may be a buying opportunity due to U.S. rate influences and Italian-German yield spread tightening.

After recent gains, EUR/USD's fall resembled a sell-the-fact reaction to a rate increase that merely met the consensus forecast .

ECB President Christine Lagarde said that additional rate hikes are coming but also noted risks to growth are on the downside .

EUR/USD downside momentum was not maintained however as U.S. interest rates EDH3 softened on data implying the economy is weakening .

Softer rates suggest investors are anticipating a less hawkish stance from the Fed in the future.

German DE10YT=RR and Italian bond yields IT10YT=RR fell but Italian yields outpaced German yields, which tightened the 10-year spread. Tighter spreads may be sign concerns about Italian financing conditions may be receding, which should remove a downside risk for EUR/USD.

EUR/USD's up trend off the Sept. 26 low is intact and monthly technicals are turning bullish, keeping alive the possibility of a rally towards the 1.0500 area.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

