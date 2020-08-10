BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's overripe rally faces correction to 1.1630 next

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD extended its losses for a second day and appeared well-placed for a correction at least down to 1.1630 as positioning and overbought sell signals encouraged profit-taking from the recent rally.

The macro realization that the euro at two-year highs wouldn't help European exporters and economies trying to recovery from the pandemic also weighed.

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders to revive some fiscal backstopping also reduced near-term economic risk, lending further stability to the dollar, particularly with help from Friday's above-forecast jobs data .

EUR/USD's near double-top above 1.19, Monday range wholly below the daily tenkan, overbought and bearish divergence sell signals on daily and weekly charts suggest the record net spec IMM longs are vulnerable to retracements and mean reversions after July's massive rally.

Intraday, there's scope for a bounce to the session's 1.1801 high on EBS by the broken 200-HMA at 1.1806 before the next leg lower.

The 23.6% and 38.2% Fibos of the 1.1168-1.1916 rally from the June 22 low are at 1.1739/630, with the 23.6% by Monday's current 1.1741 low. A close below 1.1740 would target 1.1630, by the July 31 week's pivotal 1.1640 low, and the kijun, now at 1.1580. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PGAxMo

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2PBnI62

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.