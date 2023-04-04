US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's meager pull back was a good sign for longs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 04, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck a 2-month high Tuesday after briefly trading in negative territory and the broader up trend should persist as bullish influences -- such as below-forecast JOLTS data -- strengthen.

Euro zone investors are raising their inflation expectations. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swapEUIL5YF5Y=RR rally extended again and threatens to break key short-term resistance near 2.44/2.45%.

German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR, which EUR/USD is correlated with, tightened again as the dollar's yield advantage over the euro erodes. The spread traded its tightest since November 2021.

The swaps could be a signal the ECB will have to hike again and spread tightening suggests the ECB and Fed rate paths may diverge to the benefit of EUR/USD.

Options investors remain less wary of EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FNshow vol premiums for EUR/USD puts over calls have fallen, continuing the trend of premium reduction in place since mid March.

Monthly and daily technicals are bullish. RSIs are rising and consolidation of gains off the 2022 yearly low persists. Short-term consolidation show on daily charts resolved with a move higher. A completion of longer term consolidation should reinforce bull signals.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurinfhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Kwnqup

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KznQjS

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K6SUpz

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m3NELt

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.