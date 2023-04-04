BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's meager pull back was a good sign for longs

April 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck a 2-month high Tuesday after briefly trading in negative territory and the broader up trend should persist as bullish influences -- such as below-forecast JOLTS data -- strengthen.

Euro zone investors are raising their inflation expectations. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swapEUIL5YF5Y=RR rally extended again and threatens to break key short-term resistance near 2.44/2.45%.

German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR, which EUR/USD is correlated with, tightened again as the dollar's yield advantage over the euro erodes. The spread traded its tightest since November 2021.

The swaps could be a signal the ECB will have to hike again and spread tightening suggests the ECB and Fed rate paths may diverge to the benefit of EUR/USD.

Options investors remain less wary of EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FNshow vol premiums for EUR/USD puts over calls have fallen, continuing the trend of premium reduction in place since mid March.

Monthly and daily technicals are bullish. RSIs are rising and consolidation of gains off the 2022 yearly low persists. Short-term consolidation show on daily charts resolved with a move higher. A completion of longer term consolidation should reinforce bull signals.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurinfhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Kwnqup

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KznQjS

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K6SUpz

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m3NELt

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

