BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's line in the sand drawn, CPI risk looms

Nov 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Wednesday as soured risk sentiment led some longs to reduce exposure while remaining bulls need help from U.S. inflation data for a break of key resistance near 1.0100.

The Reuters consensus projects October month-on-month core CPI fell to +0.5% from +0.6% in September while SmartEconomics estimates expect +0.46% USCPF=ECI. Reuters polls and SmartEconomics indicate headline month-on-month CPI will rise to +0.60% from +0.40% in September USCPI=ECI.

Downside surprises would likely send U.S. rates EDH3 and the dollar lower as investors price in a lower terminal Fed rate EDH3 while affirming Eurodollar futures pricing in Fed rate cuts for late 2023 EDU3EDZ3.

EUR/USD could then break through the 1.0100 level and trigger stop loss buying, then set their sights on the 1.0350/1.0400 zone.

Technicals highlight upside risks. EUR/USD is consolidating its recent rally while trading above the daily cloud and 10-day moving average. Rising monthly RSI and October's monthly bull hammer candle reinforce bullish signals.

Should a big upside inflation surprise emerge, rates and the dollar may rally sharply as the Fed may have lean more hawkish than the market currently expects.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

