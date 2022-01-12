BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's downtrend since June is at reversal risk after CPI reaction

Jan 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied on Wednesday, breaking above a sideways, seven-week range and closing in on its downtrend line from June and key hurdles at 1.1439, and a rise above there could potentially signal a reversal in the dollar's pandemic recovery.

The dollar stumbled badly despite U.S. CPI hitting 7.0% year-on-year in December, its highest in nearly 40 years , in large part because 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads are about 14bp higher than they were in November, when markets priced in the Fed's shift to faster unwinding of stimulus.

Since then, further hawkish Fed guidance and inflationary data have failed to help the dollar, leaving EUR/USD shorts in the lurch.

EUR/USD bears are now at a pivotal moment.

If prices breakout above the downtrend line from June at 1.14365 and the daily cloud top and 50% Fibo of the 1.1692-1.1186 plunge at 1.1439, a move up to the next cluster of resistance by 1.1500 will be hard to resist.

The 61.8% Fibo is at 1.1499, with the falling 21- and 200-week moving averages both at 1.1518.

Fairly subdued EUR/USD vols aren't showing much hedging against a major breakout, but weekly RSIs rebounding from deeply oversold favor bulls.

