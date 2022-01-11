BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's downtrend consolidation is running out of headroom

Jan 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's downtrend consolidation range since November is being squeezed into a tighter range, raising the possibility of a break, with the downside looking vulnerable due to Fed-ECB divergence and chart signals.

Increasingly intrusive technical resistance and a renewed fall in Bund-Treasury yield spreads make the upside appear uninviting.

Fed calls for faster removal of stimulus while the ECB leadership clings to the hope they won't need to hike rates this year furthers the policy-divergence narrative.

Technically, EUR/USD's bearish seven-week pennant formation is running out of headroom and could force its base to give way as the Fed-ECB policy divergence driven downtrend to resumes.

The falling daily cloud base and 55-day moving average are at 1.1347/65 versus Tuesday's 1.1352 high on EBS. The pennant's November and December range tops both faltered by the 38.2% Fibo of November's 1.1692-1.1186 plunge, at 1.1379.

Without a close above that Fibo, the uptrend line of the pennant formation, last at 1.1265, and December's 1.1221 low are the last props before November's 1.1186 low.

Ten-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads have tumbled this year, but remain well above November's lows.

