BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's 0.9900 20-yr lows at risk on bright US data, 0.9600 next shelf

Sept 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD tumbled on Thursday toward August's 20-year lows at 0.99005 as upbeat U.S. data burnished king dollar's yield and safety allure, with a sub-0.9900 close after Friday's non-farm payrolls key to opening a door to 0.9600.

If Friday's U.S. jobs report is solid, major highs lows and highs from 2002 and 2001 by 0.9600 will be targeted once 0.99005 gives way.

EUR/USD was already retreating before dollar-bullish U.S. layoffs and jobless claims sent Treasury yields soaring and 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads lower.

The breakdown below parity attracted fresh EUR/USD sellers, as did forecast-beating ISM manufacturing data, with employment at its highest since March and new orders rebounding to 51.3 from 48.0 . The drop in prices paid to 52.5 from 60.0 hasn't chastened the rebound in short-term Treasury yields because the drop was likely driven by lower energy prices, not core inflation.

The Fed and the ECB are favored to hike by 75bp this month, but U.S. rates are priced to peak near 4% next year and euro zone rates near 2.25%, even as European inflation overtook U.S. price growth in August.

